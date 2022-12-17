Rachel Lightbird appointed climate emergency and biodiversity coordinator for Hebden Royd Town Council

Rachel combines her passion for protecting nature with 20 years’ experience of working with local communities and schools, and a wealth of conservation volunteering and sustainable development education.

Her immediate priority is to continue to educate, engage, inspire and involve the community around the whole slew of low carbon, sustainable transport and biodiversity projects and initiatives that Hebden Royd Town Council is already in the process of developing.

Rachel said: “I am really looking forward to working with the Hebden Royd community. It’s an amazing place, and such a lot is being done already. I am excited to see what is already being done and honoured to be able to help create a sustainable future”.

Rachel Lightbird appointed climate emergency and biodiversity coordinator

Councillor Nikki Harvey, Chair of the Hebden Royd Town Council Climate Emergency Committee, said: “Rachel brings a wealth of experience to the role. We can’t wait to work towards achieve our Climate Emergency and Biodiversity Action Plan Goals together.

“We are especially excited that Rachel has considerable experience working with schools regarding climate change and biodiversity. We look forward to developing links with local schools and exploring how we can work together.”

