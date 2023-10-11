Radical plans for Halifax town centre include pedestrian-only zones and less on-street parking

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pedestrianising Market Street and part of Northgate are among the proposals on the table as part of a £100m investment in the town.

On-street parking on Horton Street could be removed “to allow for freer flowing bus movements” and public spaces would be created outside Square Chapel and George Square.

The council, working with West Yorkshire Combined Authority, is also pledging to change the layouts of roads and junctions in a bid to encourage more people to walk, cycle and use public transport.

Its plans will be on show at Halifax Borough Market on Friday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm and Saturday from 9.30am to 1.30pm.

People who live, work, visit or do business in Halifax will be able to talk to the council’s major projects team and share their ideas for regeneration in Halifax town centre.

Councillor Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member with responsibility for Halifax master planning and regeneration, said: “It’s a really exciting time for Halifax.

“The widespread transformation will make life better for everyone who comes to the town so we want them to be part of that and to share the excitement."