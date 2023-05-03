Reconnect with nature during Mental Health Awareness Week at Hardcastle Crags

Studies show that spending time in nature can really boost your mood.

According to The People and Nature Survey, led by Natural England, 82% per cent of adults in England said that being in nature made them very happy. And 92 per cent agreed that spending time outdoors was good for their mental health.

Sites like Hardcastle Crags and Marsden Moor are the perfect places to give yourself an outdoor wellness boost. Both sites have a number of walking trails, from gentle strolls to more challenging hikes.

Visitors walking in woodland at Hardcastle Crags. Picture: National Trust Images/John Mill

The maps can be downloaded from the National Trust’s website and there is signage along many of the routes.

National Trust Countryside Manager in West Yorkshire, Rosie Holdsworth, said, “There’s something really special about the landscapes we look after and how they help you to switch off from the day to day. At Hardcastle Crags, our woodlands are so peaceful.

"Just listening to bird song or the sound of a stream nearby immediately boosts my mood. And on Marsden Moor, the windswept, rugged views take your breath away. Both landscapes give you time to stop and think and notice your surroundings.

"I know that being in nature really benefits my mental health, and at the National Trust we’re really keen for others to experience the calming effect of our special places.”