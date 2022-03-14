Residents had a chance to explore Calderdale's waterways
From canoeing to heritage walks, residents were able to learn about our local waterways at a family open day on the Rochdale Canal in Hebden Bridge at the weekend.
Organised by waterways and wellbeing charity, the Canal & River Trust, the open day gave visitors the unique opportunity to explore their local canal.
Families were able to take part in an array of activities, including canoeing sessions on the canal, accompanied by Canal & River Trust experts.
On the towpath, Canal & River Trust volunteers lead heritage walks and shared some interesting facts about the canal.
The event coincided with the 20th anniversary of the Rochdale Canal re-opening to boats in 2002, following an ambitious volunteer restoration project.
Martin Pollard, Construction Manager for the Canal & River Trust, explained: “The work being undertaken at Blackpit Lock gives people the opportunity to look at the canal from a different perspective.”