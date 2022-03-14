Residents had a chance to explore Calderdale's waterways

Organised by waterways and wellbeing charity, the Canal & River Trust, the open day gave visitors the unique opportunity to explore their local canal.

Families were able to take part in an array of activities, including canoeing sessions on the canal, accompanied by Canal & River Trust experts.

On the towpath, Canal & River Trust volunteers lead heritage walks and shared some interesting facts about the canal.

Emma Mortimer, 11, Jo Mortimer, Barbara Caravela and Rashmi Rao.

The event coincided with the 20th anniversary of the Rochdale Canal re-opening to boats in 2002, following an ambitious volunteer restoration project.

Martin Pollard, Construction Manager for the Canal & River Trust, explained: “The work being undertaken at Blackpit Lock gives people the opportunity to look at the canal from a different perspective.”