Residents invited to put their stamp on new Brighouse development by naming it

They are being urged to enter the competition launched by Retirement Living developer, Burghley Retirement to name the new development coming soon to Brighouse Wood Lane in Brighouse.

Declan Fishwick, Marketing Manager for Burghley Retirement, said “We are excited to give locals the opportunity to name our latest Retirement Living development in Brighouse.”

“We are looking for a name which will be relevant to the local community; and it can be anything from suggestions that honour local landmarks or scenery, to names incorporating elements of the town’s rich history.”

Artists impression of Burghley Retirement Living's new development in Brighouse

“This is a great chance for someone to put their stamp on a little bit of future history in the town.”

To enter, send an email [email protected] with your suggested development name and the reason behind it.

Please include ‘Brighouse Naming Competition’ in the subject header, in addition to your name and contact details in the email. The deadline for all entries is Sunday, February 19.

Currently under construction on Brighouse Wood Lane, this new Retirement Living development, exclusively to the over 55’s, will offer a stunning collection of 15 one-bedroom and 22 two-bedroom apartments for sale, alongside outstanding communal facilities including a communal lounge, terrace, and a hotel-style Guest Suite.

To find out more about the development from Burghley Retirement Living in Brighouse, call 0800 999 1989 or visit the following website: www.burghleyretirement.co.uk/brighouse.

