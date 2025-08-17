Residents put bids in to claim Calderdale green space as community land

Applications to secure a Calderdale green space as community land have been submitted.

Gledhill Street Community Garden Project members have submitted to Calderdale Council four separate applications to register the Todmorden strip of land, which is covered by four different title deeds, as an asset of community value.

Since developing their bid earlier in the summer, the group has been delighted by growing support from streets which make up the neighbourhood, from nearby Harley Bank and further afield in the town.

Chair of the group, Madeleine Brooks, said they hope a decision will be made on the applications by early October.

Gledhill Street Community Garden Project members and supporters with some of the work volunteers have been doing to clear the Todmorden site, and make it safe and attractive

Members believe through improving the land, it can provide some outdoor space on their doorstep for residents with no garden.

Group members, assisted by volunteers, have been cleaning, tidying and making the site safe, battling to help clear it of blight from fly-tippers and removing dumped objects.

They are willing to help manage the site, including waste management and recycling – all benefits to the council, they say.

The group is also bidding to secure public rights of way running through the site.

It has the support of some Todmorden Town Council members, including Andy Hollis and Tyler Hanley.

Coun Hanley said: “For years the land has been left to go to waste. Why should local people have to put up with that?

“These are ordinary Todmorden folk doing the best they can to reclaim this space to bring joy and nature to their neighbourhood, and they have my support.”

Challenges include an outline planning permission existing for the site.