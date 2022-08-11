Residents urged to halt wildfire risk as heatwave returns

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A heatwave is predicted to start today (Thursday) and last for at least the next four days right across in England and Wales. It could see temperatures climb to the mid 30 degrees Celsius by the end of the week.

There is no indication this will reach the peaks it did three weeks ago on Tuesday, July 19, but West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) is making sure it is prepared.

The service is urging residents not to light fires, and refrain from using barbecues during the heatwave, as this increases the risks of wildfires locally. People are also being asked to resist using disposable barbecues in open areas, given the damage they are known to cause in dry weather.

Working to dampen down the moor at Widdop Moor, near Hebden Bridge, after the Moorland Fire on Sunday..20th April 2019 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

The lack of rainfall has also seen local waterways, including reservoirs, start to dry up, which may lead to a UK-wide hosepipe ban by the end of the month.

Dave Walton, Deputy Chief Fire Officer for WYFRS, said: “Once a wildfire starts, with the best will in world, it won’t stop and will take hold faster than people can run.

“While we might not see a return of the peaks of previous heatwave, we are expecting some quite high temperatures over a sustained period. The current dry conditions and the ground heat as a result, make it the perfect conditions once again for wildfires to erupt.

“The longer the hot weather and dry conditions run, coupled with low humidity rates, this really raises the risks for wildfire. This is exactly what happens on the continent and so we need to all play our part over the next few days to prevent fires taking hold.

“We are asking our communities to be responsible and not light fires while the conditions remain as they are. Residents have largely been heeding this advice and we urge them to continue to do so.”

He added while the service was well prepared for what came last time, it was the quantity of fires at once which stretched crews.

“We have already doubled the number of wildfires attended this year compared to last and we are only half-way through the year, so we know we are in for a testing few weeks,” added the DCFO.

“We have specialist equipment for fighting wildfires and we are increasing our resource in terms of 999 control room and crewing engines, especially towards the weekend as we see temperatures rise.

“Our messaging is also being ramped up as we ask people to take responsibility. The fields, crops and grasslands are still tinderbox dry and will go up with little aggravation. A hot barbecue on the ground can start a fire on its own as can a carelessly thrown cigarette or broken glass.

“Our communities, I am sure, will take the lead to not let what happened last month happen here again. If you light flames in these conditions, however careful you might be, you are increasing the risk of a wildfire starting.