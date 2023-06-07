Residents urged to take up cycling thanks to Brighouse shop selling preloved bicycles
In partnership with Calderdale Council, Suez Recycling and Recovery are running a re-used bicycle shop with a wide range of bikes for all ages.
The shop benefits the environment by diverting items from waste to recycling, and avoiding the raw materials and energy required to produce a new product.
Coun Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said: “This Bike Week and beyond, I encourage anyone looking to buy or donate a pre-loved bike to head down to the Revive Reuse Shop.
"We’re proud that our recycling and reusing success in Calderdale means that less than one per cent of waste goes to landfill. Getting a bike from Reuse means you can travel more actively, which is great for your health, the environment and climate action, and is a more affordable option during the cost of living crisis.”