Residents urged to take up cycling thanks to Brighouse shop selling preloved bicycles

In partnership with Calderdale Council, Suez Recycling and Recovery are running a re-used bicycle shop with a wide range of bikes for all ages.

The shop benefits the environment by diverting items from waste to recycling, and avoiding the raw materials and energy required to produce a new product.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said: “This Bike Week and beyond, I encourage anyone looking to buy or donate a pre-loved bike to head down to the Revive Reuse Shop.

The Brighouse “Revive” Renew Shop located at the Household Waste and Recycling Centre (HWRC), Atlas Road, Brighouse, HD6 1ES is open to the public with a wide range of bikes for all ages.