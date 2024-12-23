Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Halifax could be looking very different by this time next year.

A host of projects aimed at improving some of the town’s much-loved assets and the way we travel around the town centre are underway.

They include a whole new look for Halifax Borough Market, a revamp of the Victoria Theatre, new business space and a major overhaul of road layouts.

At the theatre, the box office has been moved to Commercial Street where it recently opened, meaning it can now have its own independent opening hours.

Artist's impression of how Halifax town centre could look

But there is much more in store.

A cafe bar is being created in the theatre’s foyer which, as well as offering food and drink, could be used for smaller, intimate performances.

A lift is is being installed to take visitors to the Circle Level Bar and two accessible toilets are being built.

At Halifax Borough Market, a new canopy has been installed at the Albion Street entrance and work is ongoing to transform the iconic clock, with new seating and display boards being installed early in the new year.

Artist's impression of how the town centre could look

Market trader facilities have been upgraded, including the creation of four new unisex toilets.

A new event space is being created in Albany Arcade and work to replace the market’s roof is ongoing.

And hopefully people will start to see some of the results of all the roadworks in the western side of Halifax town centre, which started in May and were estimated to last 14 months.

Although upgrades for central and eastern areas of Halifax town centre are planned too, for 2025 and 2027 respectively.

Roadworks at Bull Green, Halifax, will start to show results

The work will change how people travel around Halifax town centre, including an anti-clockwise bus loop being implemented around the town, and Bull Green roundabout being removed altogether and replaced with a traffic signalised junction.

There will be ‘welcoming gateways’ created for people as they enter and leave the town centre at Bull Green and Wards End, while road and junction layouts are changing in a bid to make walking, cycling and public transport routes easier and safer.

A new right-turn out of George Street aims to improve access for buses and taxis travelling to the north of Halifax.

The subway between Cow Green and Pellon Lane will be infilled and replaced with signal-controlled pedestrian crossing.

Central Street will be closed at the junction with Cow Green in a bid to improve junction efficiency and create space for pedestrians and cyclists.

A section of Northgate will be converted for people walking or cycling, with trees and places to sit.

Market Street and part of Northgate will be pedestrianised, and a new public space will be created outside Square Chapel and Halifax Central Library.

Work is also ongoing at Westgate Quarter, where 12 new premises are being created across three levels for retail, restaurant and office-based businesses.

Many people will also be keen to know when the new Halifax Swimming Pool and Leisure Centre will open.

The latest update from the council was that the tender to produce the final designs for the facility has been issued, and the next stage will be to appointment a contractor, with work to start on the final designs in 2025.

An opening date of summer 2026 is the most recent ambition.