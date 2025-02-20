REVEALED: The top ten worst roads in Calderdale for fly-tipping

The figures have been revealed to the Halifax Courier through a Freedom of Information request to Calderdale Council.
The council say they spent £200,000 on dealing with fly-tipping across the borough from April to December last year.
The Courier reported in December that fly-tipping in Calderdale rose 39 per cent in a three-month period during 2024 compared to the previous year’s figures.
