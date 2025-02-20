Fly tippingFly tipping
REVEALED: The top ten worst roads in Calderdale for fly-tipping

By Tom Scargill
Published 20th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Here are the top ten worst roads in Calderdale for fly-tipping last year.

The figures have been revealed to the Halifax Courier through a Freedom of Information request to Calderdale Council.

The council say they spent £200,000 on dealing with fly-tipping across the borough from April to December last year.

The Courier reported in December that fly-tipping in Calderdale rose 39 per cent in a three-month period during 2024 compared to the previous year’s figures.

Oldham Road, Ripponden - 51

Oldham Road, Ripponden - 51 Photo: Google Street View

Cold Edge Road, Wainstalls - 38

Cold Edge Road, Wainstalls - 38 Photo: Google Street View

Hanson Lane - 36

Hanson Lane - 36 Photo: Google Street View

Lombard Street - 32

Lombard Street - 32 Photo: Google Street View

