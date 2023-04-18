News you can trust since 1853
Road resurfacing delay: Here is when potholes on main road through Happy Valley town will finally be repaired

Repairs to the main road through the busy tourist town of Hebden Bridge have been delayed.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th Apr 2023, 11:22 BST- 1 min read

Calderdale Council had hoped to carry out resurfacing work to cover up potholes on Market Street by May.

But one of town’s ward councillors has announced the repairs have been put back.

Councillor Josh Fenton-Glynn has posted: “Having said previously we were hoping to get Market Street resurfaced by May, it is with some frustration that I’m updating you to let you know that we are now looking to do the work in June.

Market Street in Hebden BridgeMarket Street in Hebden Bridge
"I know this is annoying however ultimately it is for a good reason.

"The Environment Agency would like to do some test holes in the road, and rather than repaving it and having it immediately dug up again we are trying to do both at the same time.

"I know how frustrating this is for residents and businesses. Please accept my apology.”

