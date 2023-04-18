Calderdale Council had hoped to carry out resurfacing work to cover up potholes on Market Street by May.

But one of town’s ward councillors has announced the repairs have been put back.

Councillor Josh Fenton-Glynn has posted: “Having said previously we were hoping to get Market Street resurfaced by May, it is with some frustration that I’m updating you to let you know that we are now looking to do the work in June.

Market Street in Hebden Bridge

"I know this is annoying however ultimately it is for a good reason.

"The Environment Agency would like to do some test holes in the road, and rather than repaving it and having it immediately dug up again we are trying to do both at the same time.

