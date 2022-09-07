Rubbish mountain monstrosity blighting part of Halifax
A mammoth mountain of rubbish is causing an eyesore in part of Halifax.
This huge pile of bin bags has been dumped on Brewery Lane in Boothtown.
There is even a sign reading “No tipping, offenders will be prosecuted” right by the monstrosity.
As this picture shows, there are food wrappers, beer cans, carrier bags and old packaging spilling out onto the pavement.
Calderdale Councillor Joe Thompson, who is a ward councillor for the area, branded the mountain “utterly unacceptable” and is calling for cameras in this area to stop this kind of fly-tipping.
“Thanks to residents for raising this absolute monstrosity with me,” he posted on social media.
"It is utterly unacceptable, and I have already reported it and ask will for cameras in the vicinity.
"I will also work with relevant authorities to aid any prosecution that I can.
"Because of the absolute enormity of this, I am not sure how long this will take to be removed.
"I love where I'm from. I love Halifax and I'm proud to come from here. It's such a shame that there are those that consistently bring it down.
"I will keep residents updated.”Fly-tipping is a criminal offence that carries a fine of £50,000 or up to five years in prison.Calderdale residents can report fly-tipping incidents online via the council’s website.
Ideally, the council needs as much information as possible, such as the day, date and time and location; a description of any people involved; what was fly-tipped and how much; details of any vehicle involved and any photos.