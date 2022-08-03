Second bid to build 20 affordable homes near Hebden Bridge

Calder Valley Community Land Trust wants to build the homes, which it says are much needed in the town, on land between Heptonstall Road and Bridge Lanes.
Mr Richard Henderson has made the application to Calderdale Council on behalf of the trust.
In the past the site, on the descent into Hebden Bridge centre from the Todmorden direction, historically had homes known as High Street which were demolished around 60 years ago.
Then, there were more than 70 homes on the site, built in the over- and under-dwelling style to other properties which are still popular homes in the town.
The trust was refused planning permission to build the same number of homes at the site three years ago, Calderdale Council’s Planning Committee narrowly going against planning officers’ recommendation to approve the proposals.
They cited air quality and heritage issues as outweighing the need for new and especially affordable homes in the town.
This time around the trust has commissioned data to boost its case and designed a new scheme which they argue addresses concerns posed in 2019.
In a supporting statement prepared by Bauman Lyons Architects, the trust argues: “The proposals are to provide high quality housing for affordable rent, addressing a significant disparity between earnings for young people (in the 18 to 35 years age bracket) and cost of housing in Hebden Bridge, where young people and young families cannot afford to remain in Hebden Bridge to live and work.”