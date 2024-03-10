Senior Calderdale councillors set to decide where to spend money next year including fixing potholes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Calderdale Council’s cabinet is being asked to approve the highways capital maintenance programme, including £5.95m on repairs – £3.9 million of that on roads.

The report also sets out which roads throughout the borough will be resurfaced or surface-dressed over the next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around £1.3m of the maintenance budget will be spent on repairs, if approved, including walls and bridges.

Halifax Town Hall

The cabinet meets next Monday (March 11) at Halifax Town Hall from 3pm, and the meeting is also webcast via the council’s public-i channel.

Cabinet is also asked to make a recommendation to the full council on strategies and policies relating to Calderdale’s capital spending strategy and programme, including its investment strategy and treasury management policy.

These include debt limits for each year over a three year period – councils’ borrowing is usually over long terms, repaid over a lengthy number of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The councillors will also be asked to consider the council’s inclusive economic strategy and employment and skills framework for the next five years- these are aimed at how the council can enable everyone to contribute to, and benefit from, Calderdale’s economy.

Cabinet will also consider, and make a recommendation to full council, updates to Calderdale’s policies on free home to school travel for eligible young people.

Including transport for special needs education and disabilities pupils, this can be expensive and policy proposals include considerations on the most economical options that are suitable for the child and if they are attending the nearest school that can meet their needs.

Councillors will also consider applying to the Government for permission to take on powers for moving traffic enforcement, which could see the authority issuing penalty charge notices for offences, including enforcing bus lane violations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of these powers are currently held by the police but if the Secretary of State gave approval, these would switch to the council who would then take charge of policing these highways issues and issuing financial penalties.