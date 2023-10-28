Calderdale Council is planning some revamp work at a Halifax landmark made globally famous by the hit TV show Gentleman Jack.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If listed building consent for the work at Shibden Hall is granted, it will see the ground floor cafe seating area refurbished and improvements to the first floor education room, staff toilets, staff storeroom and adjoining spaces.

Refurbishment will be primarily superficial and involve decorative works, says the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The changes will also allow for better fire safety, while avoiding harming or detracting from the historic setting.

Gentleman Jack creator Sally Wainwright at Shibden Hall, Halifax.

The BBC show Gentleman Jack – written by Calderdale’s own Sally Wainwright – was based on the diaries of former hall owner Anne Lister.

Suranne Jones played the Halifax heroine and the show was filmed at the hall, and ran for two series.

The ground floor cafe seating area work will involve replastering and decoration. This will be lime-based to provide a traditional finish in keeping with the building’s heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New 30-minute fire compliant four-panelled doors will match existing ones, with glazing where required under building regulations.

On the first floor, the education room will also be redecorated, including a replaced lime-based ceiling finish.

A new staff-and-visitor kitchenette will be installed, along with replacement doors, and a fire separation lobby will be incorporated to increase safety.

The staff toilets will also be decorated.