Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Planning councillors have approved Fernbrook Associates Ltd’s plans for 104 homes at the 3.3 hectare site at Phoebe Lane and Siddal Top Lane in Siddal which was a former quarry and metal processing works.

There were more than 80 objections to the plans, many raising highway concerns including the quality of the access route and increases in traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Calderdale Council’s planning committee heard that with outline approval for homes on the site already approved five years ago, access and the principle of developing homes there had already been established.

Coun Colin Hutchinson

This reserved matters application was to consider approval of the appearance, layout, scale and landscaping for the new homes – which did prompt some concern and questions from councillors.

Chair of the committee Coun Colin Hutchinson (Lab, Skircoat) said the site was formerly a lead mining area and had also seen fire clay working in the past.

The report to councillors said full ground investigations were needed to check the ground and a mining report in 2021 confirmed extensive voids, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the layout might change in response to further discoveries.

“I’m puzzled how we can approve a layout if a layout may change as a result of further investigations – what mechanism do we have to ensure any approval we give is meaningful?” said Coun Hutchinson.

Planning officers, who were recommending approval, said if any layout changes were significant the application would be brought back before the committee for further consideration as it would require a “variation” application.

Councillors queried whether parking space numbers would be sufficient, with only 11 marked for visitors, and raised flooding concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were told drainage was among conditions which would have to be met before homes could be built if the plans were approved.

An agent for the applicants said the site had since been added to the council’s Local Plan – adopted last spring – as one for homes.

Working with council officers including heritage and planning, a heritage building was now being retained and would be converted into 18 flats.

In terms of parking, around one and half spaces per home was proposed.