Site of former Calderdale mill with permission for new homes going up for auction with a £1.1m guide price
and live on Freeview channel 276
Auctioneers Pugh is selling the land at the former Kebroyd Mills at Halifax Road, Triangle, near Sowerby Bridge.
Calderdale Council approved a 2016 planning application to build 17 new homes on the site – nine detached homes described as “luxurious” and a terrace of eight town houses – but this permission has since lapsed, say Pugh.
“We believe the proposals allowed for floor areas of 1,200 sq ft and 4,000 sq ft for the town houses and detached dwellings, respectively,” say the auctioneers, who direct potential buyers to Calderdale Council for any planning inquiries.
Bidding will start on Tuesday, February 27 and the auction will end on Wednesday, February 28, say the auctioneers.
The site adjoins the boundary of the Mill Bank and Cotton Stones Conservation Area.