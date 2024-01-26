Site of former Calderdale mill with permission for new homes going up for auction with a £1.1m guide price

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Auctioneers Pugh is selling the land at the former Kebroyd Mills at Halifax Road, Triangle, near Sowerby Bridge.

Calderdale Council approved a 2016 planning application to build 17 new homes on the site – nine detached homes described as “luxurious” and a terrace of eight town houses – but this permission has since lapsed, say Pugh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We believe the proposals allowed for floor areas of 1,200 sq ft and 4,000 sq ft for the town houses and detached dwellings, respectively,” say the auctioneers, who direct potential buyers to Calderdale Council for any planning inquiries.

Bidding will start on Tuesday, February 27 and the auction will end on Wednesday, February 28, say the auctioneers.