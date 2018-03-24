Snow is expected to fall in Yorkshire this Easter - but how bad will it be?

Just when we thought spring had settled in and we could start planning for days in the sunshine, a cold snap arrives.

Forecasters are predicting temperatures will fall on Tuesday and will be below average for across the Easter weekend.

Cold air is expected to be pulled down from the north, bringing freezing overnight temperatures, strong winds and the potential for snow.

Yorkshire suffered at the hands of the Beast from the East and then the Pest from the West in recent weeks, so will next week be as problematic?

Met Office forecasters don't expect the same level of disruption, mainly due to the fact that it is almost April, so the sun is stronger and the ground warmer.

A snowball fight in Chapel Allerton,Leeds, after the recent cold-weather blast.

Laura Paterson, chief operational meteorologist, said: “The evolution of this system during the middle of next week is uncertain, but it does appear increasingly likely to herald the start of another colder spell for many parts of the UK. Despite uncertainty regarding the timing and onset of this change, the signal that colder conditions will develop and last into the Easter weekend has remained consistent.”

Northern and central parts of the UK are expected to be the worst affected by any snowfall.

Laura added: “We’re now a lot further into spring than at the beginning of March. The ground is warmer, the sun is stronger because it is higher in the sky and we have more hours of daylight at the end of March compared with the beginning of the month. All of these factors are likely to subdue the impact of any snowfall.”

The Met Office forecast for Yorkshire for the coming days:

The Yorkshire coastline didn't escape the cold blast.

Tonight:

Any showers around at first will soon die away, leaving a dry night with long clear spells and so allowing a widespread frost to develop Minimum temperature -2C.

Sunday:

After a chilly but mostly sunny start to the day, cloud will build. Still most places will remain dry with sunny spells, but a few afternoon showers are possible. Maximum temperature 11C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Monday dry with sunny spells. Overnight rain soon clearing Tuesday morning, then brighter with scattered showers. Wednesday colder with showers or longer spells of rain, perhaps wintry over high ground.