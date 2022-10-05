Park bosses are now asking those who care about nature to write to their local MP demanding action to be taken before it’s too late.

The call to arms comes after the Retained EU Law (Revocation & Reform) Bill was introduced to Parliament on 22 September 2022 with the potential of hundreds of Britain’s environmental laws covering water quality, sewage pollution, clean air, habitat protections and the use of pesticides are lined up for removal.

These laws including the EU’s Habitat Directive, the Water Framework Directive and the Birds Directive have been vital in the protection of places for wildlife in the last 40 years.

Stoodley Pike

Environmentalists say the revoking of 570 environmental laws amounts to a deregulatory free-for-all, leaving the environment unprotected.

Helen Noble, Chief Executive of South Pennines Park – situated between the Peak District, Yorkshire Dales, Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and West Yorkshire – has spoken out about the “devastating” possible new direction.

South Pennines Park is the largest non-statutory national landscape in the UK and home to rare birds, and vast peat and heather moorlands.

Ms Noble said: “Nature is not a luxury. We depend on nature for the economy and food security. Our own health and wellbeing stems from a healthy environment. Everything filters through the environment – if we look after it, it will look after us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Noble

“The Government appears to be placing a fundamental attack on nature – an economic drive at the cost of the environment. The Government should be progressing, not going backwards. The Government needs to demonstrate its commitment to meeting its target of halting the decline in nature by 2030.

“The EU directives make up the bedrock of environmental regulations. Environmental protections are there for a reason.”

The UK Government has just eight years left to meet its goal to restore nature. Ms Noble said the country’s focus should be on delivering restoration at scale, not going back to the drawing board on protection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last five years, thousands of farmers have stepped forward to play a crucial role in the restoration of nature and tackle climate change, alongside producing food.

Ms Noble added: “South Pennines Park believes in standing up for nature and our countryside. We’ve shaped and advocated on behalf of our landscape to safeguard it for future generations.

“Current legislation rewards nature-friendly farmers committed to environmental improvements, cleaner water, improved soil and more pollinators. With 70% of England farmed, we will never recover nature without farmers leading the way. They deserve a scheme that rewards them for this, not one that takes us all backwards.

“Instead of ramping up action to support our environment, the Government appears to be heading in the opposite direction. We’ll be challenging this and we’re asking for our supporters to stand with us now when our landscape needs our support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unlike national parks and AONBs, South Pennines Park is not designated – and we want our voice to be heard. We believe that all national landscapes deserve investment. There is no Planet B.”