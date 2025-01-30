Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Outline planning permission for nine new homes near Halifax has been granted despite concerns about traffic safety.

Planning councillors said yes to Pauline Whittle’s application, which considers only access for the new homes - with a details concerning design and layout to come at a later stage – regarding land off Bank Top in Southowram.

Calderdale Council’s planning committee heard the site was allocated for housing in the authority’s Local Plan.

Residents objecting to the plans are worried the access road is not wide enough and fear traffic problems might increase at a site at which they said there is an incident and accident record.

They said traffic flows towards it down a very steep incline and visibility would be restricted for those leaving the site onto a route they claim is often used as a “rat run”.

Residents also claim new homes would create parking problems.

There were also worries about the marshy nature of the field and also about potential sewage and drainage issues.

An objector told the committee: “The whole thing in terms of access alone is an impossible route, we just don’t think it’s big enough.

“The site is preposterous, to build houses in a wet field.”

But council highways officers said traffic speed at a higher level than the 20mph zone the main road is subject to had been used to assess the impact of the plans.

The access road met national planning guidelines, and as a rule drivers were expected to, and do, drive safely, said the officer.

An environmental health officer, answering a question from Coun Sue Holdsworth (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland), said issues relating to foul water would be dealt with by planning conditions.

Coun Joe Thompson (Lab, Town), objecting, told the committee there had been 24 accidents at this spot since 1999 and said Local Plan guidance stated development should allow for “safe and free flowing traffic”, claiming this access would not.

However, agent for the applicant, Adrian Rose, said the access “fully met” highways standards and there were no grounds to refuse the application.

A majority of councillors agreed with officers that the proposal met planning guidelines and were mindful to permit the application, with some conditions, at this stage.