Sowerby Bridge Rotary to host a clothing exchange

St Paul’s Methodist Church in Sowerby Bridge

The aim of the even is to promote a more sustainable, responsible and circular culture around fashion and consumerism, along with all things that are great in Sowerby Bridge

Visitors can bring up to 20 items of their own clothing, and swap them with others.

The items will be collected and sorted upon arrival, then hung out for visitors to browse.

They must be in good condition (no bobbling, rips or stains, as well as clean).

There will also be local businesses showcasing and selling their products too.

The event will take place from 11am to 3pm on July 24 at St Paul’s Methodist Church in Sowerby Bridge.

Entrance fee is a £2 minimum donation to participate in the exchange.