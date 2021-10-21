Special event to see how rangers are reducing flood risks at Hardcastle Crags

The event, which is taking place on October 30 will include special guided walks led by National Trust rangers, as well as a chance to talk to partners Slow The Flow and the Environment Agency.

Natural flood management involves working with natural resources to slow the flow of water.

At Hardcastle Crags, the work has focused on creating leaky dams to block gullies and increasing the number of plants growing on the woodland floor, which help soak up rainfall.

Slow The Flow volunteers building leaky dams at Hardcastle Crags. Copyright: National Trust Images/Victoria Holland

National Trust countryside manager, Rosie Holdsworth, said, “This is a great opportunity to celebrate what’s been achieved over the past few years at Hardcastle Crags.

"If you’ve ever walked through the woods and wondered what our piles of sticks or log dams are for, this is a great chance to learn more from our team.”

“You can also find out more about future volunteering opportunities. Slow the Flow and National Trust volunteers have been an integral part of the project so far.

"We want to keep the community involved, as they’re a hugely important part of our work.”

So far around 630 leaky dams have been created with help from our partners Slow The Flow, a natural flood management charity.

The work also helps create more habitats for wildlife, by leaving brash (piles of sticks and leaves) on the woodland floor.

Bede Mullen, Chair of Slow The Flow, “Slow The Flow volunteers have been working with the National Trust and the Environment Agency since 2016, installing natural flood management into the environment of the upper Calder valley to protect our communities from the ravages of flooding.

"Over 1000 volunteers of all ages have been mobilised in this outstanding demonstration of community in action. Come along and see what we have achieved and hopefully join us on one of our future volunteering days.”

The event starts at 10am on Saturday October 30 next to Gibson Mill. Guided walks will run at 12 noon and 2pm and there is no need to book on.

Children are welcome and dogs must be kept on leads.