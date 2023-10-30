News you can trust since 1853
Storm Ciaran: West Yorkshire to expect bad weather as second big storm in a fortnight hits the UK

Residents in West Yorkshire are being advised to prepare for rain, wind and cold temperatures as a second big storm in as many weeks hits the UK.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 30th Oct 2023, 13:30 GMT
Storm Ciaran is expected to hit Wales, the South West and the Midlands the worst, but places across the country will still feel the effects of the storm.

According to the Met Office, Wakefield has a high chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, and surrounding areas such as Halifax having heavy rain on Wednesday.

Although no expected floods, West Yorkshire is still expected to see bad weather with Storm Cairan hitting the UK in the coming daysAlthough no expected floods, West Yorkshire is still expected to see bad weather with Storm Cairan hitting the UK in the coming days
Dewsbury, Batley and Spen will also see some showers, as well as low temperatures, while Pontefract will have rain with slightly higher temperatures on Wednesday.

There are currently no Met Office flood warnings for West Yorkshire, although this could change if the weather forecast changes and conditions become more severe.

