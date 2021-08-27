Striking safety and wildlife balance as Calderdale teams catch up on environment work

Shaw Park, Holywell Green, pictured by resident Richard White who says it is “completely overgrown and a disgrace”

Through the summer a safety issue following an accident that led to a health and safety reappraisal left grass uncut until it was completed, while a choice has been made to leave some areas to nature to help wildlife.

The latter aspect has seen debated on social media posts with people commenting as they see it on the benefits of leaving some space to nature or trimming.

One resident unhappy at the situation is Richard White, who lives close to Shaw Park, Holywell Green, and has complained about the Shaw Lane entrance as an example, which he says is “completely overgrown and a disgrace.”

Mr White said residents have helped with the upkeep of the park as volunteers and says this “seems to have sent the message to the parks department that they no longer need to fulfil their obligations.”

Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park), who is Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, said good progress was being made following risk assessments and maintenance was balanced with safety a priority but other areas balanced with what was appropriate and affordable.

“Following the need to review all our risk assessments and ensure staff are adequately trained to use a wide range of potentially dangerous machinery, we are now getting back on top of open space maintenance and our newly-created centralised mowing team has been making good progress, moving steadily across Calderdale,” she said.

“Our priority is to keep staff and the public safe.

“We will always deal with places where there may be issues with obscured sight lines or traffic signs, and prioritise areas that are used for recreation.

“We will also continue to identify sites which are suitable for less intensive, more ‘natural’ maintenance regimes that support biodiversity.

“Our overall aim is to provide a level of maintenance that is both appropriate and affordable.”

Local volunteers played an important role practically and financially in helping maintain parks and other public spaces and residents’ input was valued, said Coun Lynn.

“We work with a number of local volunteers to improve public spaces, including at Shaw Park.

“As we are responsible for a huge amount of open space across Calderdale, including 26 parks, 52 recreation grounds and 159 other open spaces and gardens, and because we’ve had to make significant budget savings, local people’s efforts are a vital and valued addition to council maintenance work.

“We always welcome comments from local residents, so we will see what we can do to improve the entrance to Shaw Park,” she said.