A funding shortfall means a reservoir cannot be utilised as part of flood alleviation works for a scheme being developed to protect a Calderdale village.

But there is some more money in the pot – £10 million extra funding from various Government departments – to reduce shortfall for the project at Walsden, near Todmorden, flood board partners heard.

Environment Agency senior adviser Paul Swales said Network Rail were closely involved in the scheme. Issues at Bridge 96 flooded the line and Walsden Rail Station.

“The project has had to change direction slightly because we cannot utilise Ramsden Wood Reservoir due to funding constraints,” he said.

Paul Swales

“So we are looking at alternative options. We are revisiting the preferred option and looking at it in more detail.

“Fortunately we have received further funding to do this work to progress this suite of options.

“Last time there was a significant funding gap, it is now less significant.”

As a result of the removal of Ramsden Clough, the other options which have different storage volumes at Scott Street – Walsden Recreation Ground – and a look at the Unity Street culvert option will be considered in more detail.

Options also include raising wall levels at Square Road and Vulcan Street, said Mr Swales.

An additional culvert beneath Rochdale Road starting at Unity Street, Kershaw Roiad debris management and other road infrastructure improvements are also being looked at.