Summer of events planned following funding success for High Hirst Woodmeadow

The money will be spent on developing new habitats on the site, improving access, and running a series of events and training aimed at developing traditional skills and knowledge of local wildlife and ecological issues.

The programme of events will kick off with a day of activities for National Meadows Day on July 2, followed by scything and haymaking weekends in August.

Chair of the Climate Emergency Committee, Councillor Nikki Harvey, said: “We are very pleased to have been awarded this money from the National Lottery to be able to continue to develop this exciting project. Hebden Royd Town Council recognises the importance of conserving and enhancing biodiversity in tackling climate change and our work at High Hirst Woodmeadow reflects this.”

Wood meadows are mixtures of woodland and meadow that combine the biodiversity of both habitats and are exceptionally rich in life. The site - located between High Hirst allotments off Manor Drive and Sandy Gate - has been developed over the past year.