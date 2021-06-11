Support for Great British Spring Clean as volunteers prepare for big events

Clean up event in Shaw Park, Holywell Green

As part of the Great British Spring Clean, the Council is celebrating the work of volunteers in the borough and encouraging other local people to get involved and help clear up the litter that can blight local green spaces.

The campaign calls on people to pledge to clean-up and help the charity achieve a million miles of litter-picking.

Whether it’s a small individual effort or a bigger event, every small action can make a big difference. Find out more and make a pledge at www.keepbritaintidy.org, for support with equipment, including rubbish bags, contact [email protected]

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Cllr Jenny Lynn, said: “The Great British Spring Clean is a great campaign that encourages us all to think about how we can spruce up our local area or help with events like community litter-picks. Every small action can make a big difference and our Council teams are happy to support with any equipment or advice.

“Of course we want to ensure that our parks and green spaces are clean and tidy all year around. Our valued volunteers do a fantastic job, not only picking up litter, but also supporting the Council to look after local parks and other green spaces by showing these areas some extra care. We really value their contributions and would like to thank them for their ongoing hard work and dedication to their local area.

“We want everyone to feel pride in where they live, so encourage people to help us keep Calderdale clean by always taking their litter home or ensuring it goes into the many public bins across the borough.”

Recent clean up events in the borough include a community clean-up day at Shaw Park in Holywell Green, where more than 50 people of all ages and abilities worked together to improve the park.

Calderdale Council staff, local councillors, Elland Round Table and Elland Ladies Circle worked alongside the community carrying out a variety of tasks from weeding to litter- picking and edging paths.