Take a look at these 11 Google Street View snaps showing how Halifax has changed in 15 years

By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 14:28 BST
From road changes to landmark transformations – this is how Calderdale has altered in the last 15 years.

We take a walk down memory lane with the help of Google maps to show you how areas of our borough used to look.

This snapshot from the Google cameras shows The Piece Hall a few months before it's grand reopening following the multi-million pound regeneration project back in 2017.

1. The Piece Hall

This snapshot from the Google cameras shows The Piece Hall a few months before it's grand reopening following the multi-million pound regeneration project back in 2017. Photo: Google Street View

This gas tower may no longer be part of the Halifax skyline, it can still be seen on Google Street View off Charlestown Road.

2. Change in landscape

This gas tower may no longer be part of the Halifax skyline, it can still be seen on Google Street View off Charlestown Road. Photo: Google Street View

A snapshot of Halifax in 2009 can still be seen on Google Street View along Winding Road. The landscape has now completely changed as Broad Street Plaza stands at the top of the road.

3. Before Broad Street Plaza

A snapshot of Halifax in 2009 can still be seen on Google Street View along Winding Road. The landscape has now completely changed as Broad Street Plaza stands at the top of the road. Photo: Google Street View

Google cameras haven't been back to Halifax's Woolshops since April 2019 and this means that you can see the Duke of Wellington Regiment memorial mid-construction. The statue was unveiled a month later.

4. Memorial construction

Google cameras haven't been back to Halifax's Woolshops since April 2019 and this means that you can see the Duke of Wellington Regiment memorial mid-construction. The statue was unveiled a month later. Photo: Google Street View

