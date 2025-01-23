Take a look at these 11 Google Street View snaps showing how Halifax has changed in 15 years

We take a walk down memory lane with the help of Google maps to show you how areas of our borough used to look.
1. The Piece Hall
This snapshot from the Google cameras shows The Piece Hall a few months before it's grand reopening following the multi-million pound regeneration project back in 2017. Photo: Google Street View
2. Change in landscape
This gas tower may no longer be part of the Halifax skyline, it can still be seen on Google Street View off Charlestown Road. Photo: Google Street View
3. Before Broad Street Plaza
A snapshot of Halifax in 2009 can still be seen on Google Street View along Winding Road. The landscape has now completely changed as Broad Street Plaza stands at the top of the road. Photo: Google Street View
4. Memorial construction
Google cameras haven't been back to Halifax's Woolshops since April 2019 and this means that you can see the Duke of Wellington Regiment memorial mid-construction. The statue was unveiled a month later. Photo: Google Street View
