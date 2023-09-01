The Shant: Empty Halifax pub that was popular in its heyday could become site for two semi-detached houses
Further plans to change the use of a Halifax pub building have been submitted to Calderdale Council.
Earlier this year, Calderdale Council approved Johal Empire Ltd’s proposals for The Shant on Shay Lane in Holmfield.
Planners heard a company are planning to open a showroom selling uPVC windows and doors and other other products there, with proposals for three homes to be built at the back of the premises also approved.
Now alternative proposals have also been submitted for the homes element.
The new application, numbered23/00838/FUL, would keep the showroom proposals, and a supporting statement says rental has been agreed subject to a successful planning application.
But instead of three homes at the site, the new application proposes two pairs of semi-detached dwellings.
If successful, this would see the four-bedroom homes built within The Shant’s existing car park, with dormers at the rear and velux rooflights to the front.
Each home would have two designated parking spaces with electric charging points – eight in total.
When the earlier application was submitted, 16 letters of objection were received by the council about the plans, voicing concerns about noise and disruption during work, loss of parking, loss of light and privacy, impact on wildlife and habitat, and flooding.
At the time, a planning statement said The Shant had been empty for nine months and “it is very unlikely that it will ever be a public house again.”
The new application can be viewed on the planning portal available on Calderdale Council’s website.