The team in charge of creating flood defences for Hebden Bridge are hoping they can allay concerns from people in the town.

Planning permission is due to go in for a scheme – described as among the most complex in the country – to protect around 400 properties in Hebden Bridge from flooding, with work expected to start in 2026.

But members of Hebden Bridge’s business community are among those who have voiced worries, including at a meeting organised by the Hands Off Hebden campaign group and hosted by Independent town councillors Scott Borrows and Rebecca Boden.

Concerns voiced at the meeting included the scale of disruption an estimated four years of work could cause, with some businesses potentially having to close for some of the time while work is carried out near their premises, and that surface water issues will not be addressed as part of the scheme.

Hebden Bridge flood alleviation scheme artist's impression at the Wavy Steps when the barriers are down

Some also expressed concern the works would change to look of the town to an extent that might put people off from coming, with the impact that might have on businesses.

One said the scheme was “over the top”, another said many affected businesses had put their own flood prevention measures in place and one asked: “Are we at greater risk from flooding or are we at greater risk from the flood alleviation scheme?”

Environment Agency senior advisor Paul Swales said hurdles to overcome include putting in planning permission for the scheme later this year and the need to get full business case approval for some more funding.

“Work is going on behind the scenes to get over these hurdles.

Hebden Bridge flood alleviation scheme artist's impression at the Wavy Steps when barriers are raised

“It’s probably the most complex project in the country apart from the Thames scheme,” he said.

Deputy leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot), said he understood people’s apprehension and anxiety about such a big project.

His ward includes Mytholmroyd, which saw a mammoth flooding alleviation scheme completed in 2021, protecting around 400 properties, and which flood board partners have previously heard has played its part in preventing flooding.

“It was like that in Mytholmroyd, then, once it happened, more assurance,” he said.

In terms of reducing flooding risk, Coun Patient said of the proposed Hebden Bridge project: “I hope this scheme will bring an end to the fear.”

Mr Swales said two public consultation events about the Hebden Bridge scheme had been very well attended with 312 people visiting them over two days. Also, 4,000 letters had been sent out.

Scheme partners were there to answer questions and also take away questions, emails and correspondence for consideration, he said, and Calderdale Flood Recovery and Resilience Programme Board members hoped ongoing consultation would bring assurance.

Coun Patient said the public events were more about capturing what the public sentiment was and flood partners thought this was broadly supportive.

Jo Arnold, the Environment Agency’s Calderdale programme and partnership manager, said of the consultation meetings, she said: “There was a lot of positivity but also some strong concerns from the business community that we absolutely understand.

“What we will do over the forthcoming months is work through some of those challenges.

“There will be disruption, but it will be worth it.”