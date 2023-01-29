Third Age Walking Group takes in lovely views over Brighouse on recent walk

A spokesperson for the group said: “We set off, on a lovely winters day in bright sunlight onto Highmoor Lane, before crossing the road and passing through the Farm on Camm Lane, over the farmland and onto Thornhills lane, with lovely views over Brighouse and the Calder Valley. We then walked down onto the old Railway Branch line above Welholme Park to Thornhill Beck Lane.

“Walking up Thornhill Beck Lane and Jay House Lane, we made our way onto the Willow Valley Golf course (passing Hartshead Moor Services - M62), crossing the golf course using the designated paths - some icy and some muddy - finishing at the Armitage Arms were the majority of us enjoyed our lunch there.

"Many thanks to Helen and Paul for plotting and leading this walk.”