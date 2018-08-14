This is why the timber cabins in Mytholmroyd are being demolished

Three timber cabins, built overhanging the river, are being demolished so that a flood defence scheme in Mytholmroyd can be built to protect residents and businesses.

The row of empty properties at 18 – 22 New Road need to be removed to make way for the construction of a permanent flood wall in this location.

The concrete wall will be 1.15 metre high, with natural stone facing on both sides, so that it is sympathetic to the railway viaduct and existing surrounding properties.

The timber cabins which overhang Cragg Brook date back to 1907. They originated from ‘Dawson City’ near Heptonstall, north of Hebden Bridge, which housed 600 labourers who built the Walshaw Dean reservoirs.

When their work was completed, the contractors auctioned off the single-storey wooden cabins and several were relocated around Calderdale. They were bought by local people who used them to set small businesses, including an ironmonger’s on New Road and more recently a chiropodist who has moved out to West End Terrace.

Whilst of local interest, the unoccupied timber cabins have been altered to such an extent that their architectural significance has been considerably diminished.

Helen Batt, Calderdale catchment director for the Environment Agency, said: “Unfortunately the cabins will be removed to enable the flood walls at this location to be constructed.

“It is part of a flood scheme for Mytholmroyd which is now taking shape on the ground. The foundations for the new footbridge on Cragg Brook have recently been completed and we are currently installing a new drainage system on Burnley Road.”

The demolition will take place this month and there will be traffic management in place in New Road during some of this work.

