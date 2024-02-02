Threeways Centre: Demolition of Halifax community centre starts after safety concerns
Threeways Centre, in Ovenden, is being demolished following safety concerns.
Work to bring down the building started at the beginning of this week.
Coun Silvia Dacre, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Resources, said: "It’s estimated the work will take around 18 weeks and will ultimately leave the site clear for redevelopment, contributing to our wider regeneration ambitions for North Halifax."
Parts of the building have been shut since June 2022 because of structural issues and it was announced in November 2022 that the centre would be demolished.
Calderdale councillors made the decision after being told that, despite significant investment and efforts made to maintain safety on the site, the condition of the buildings and their safety had continued to deteriorate.
The council controversially took the building back into its control from a community trust in March 2020 amid safety concerns which closed its sports centre.