Time is running out to benefit from funding to make your home warmer and cheaper to heat

Attic insulation, Hollins Bank, Sowerby Bridge

Calderdale Council is working alongside Better Homes Yorkshire and Eclipse Energy to insulate attic rooms, provide underfloor insulation and loft insulation in the region’s least energy efficient homes.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, Coun Scott Patient, said: “With energy bills increasing, we all want to make sure that we minimise the amount of heat our homes lose. Shockingly, the amount of heat lost in UK homes each year, through loft spaces and walls, is enough to heat five million homes for a year and the recent cold weather may have highlighted to residents that their property is not as energy efficient as it could be.

“This project supports better insulated homes which reduces energy wastage and means that rooms are kept warmer for longer.

The Attic before the insulation, Hollins Bank, Sowerby Bridge

“There’s not long left to take advantage of the scheme, which is ideal for both homeowners and landlords alike. Those who have already benefitted from this scheme, delivered in partnership with Eclipse Energy and Better Homes Yorkshire, are already enjoying homes that are warmer, healthier and more energy efficient.”

Steve Batty, Director of Sustainability at Better Homes Yorkshire, said: “This government-funded scheme is an important way of reducing carbon emissions and easing fuel poverty.

“Insulating your home can drastically reduce your energy bills. It stops heat from escaping and means that you don’t need to spend as much to heat your home in the first place. It’s vital that residents don’t delay in finding out more.”

Sowerby Bridge resident Sue Precious decided to take up the offer of free attic insulation after a canvasser knocked on her door.

Scott Patient

Speaking about her experience, Sue said: “When I was approached by Better Homes Yorkshire about the scheme, I took it with a pinch of salt. The offer just seemed too good to be true.

“I did a bit of research on the Council’s website and thankfully the scheme was all genuine, so I decided to go for it.

“Now, I'm definitely feeling the benefits. My attic room used to be ever so cold and draughty, but now it’s a useable space and my daughter has taken up residence in there. The draught has completely gone, and it is noticeably warmer.”

The project is funded by the Government’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy’s Green Homes Grant Local Authority Delivery scheme which aims to raise the energy efficiency of homes and support the UK’s commitment to being net zero by 2050.

Owner occupiers, private landlords and private tenants interested in applying for the scheme are encouraged to get in touch with Eclipse Energy on 01422 414850 or email [email protected] as soon as possible. All work has to be completed and paid for before the scheme ends in March 2023.

To qualify, households need to have a total combined income of less than £30K or be in receipt of certain government benefits, such as pension credit, child benefit, child tax credit or universal credit. All work is subject to survey and proof of eligibility.