'Tired' former Halifax town centre nightclub could become flats, a gym and coffee shop

A ‘tired’ Halifax town centre building which used to be a nightclub could be set for a revamp.

A planning application has been submitted to turn what was Apollo’s - at 13-17 Silver Street - into 28 flats, and possibly a gym and coffee shop.

The apartments would be from the first to the fourth floor of the building.

Applicant Red and Green Properties Ltd wants to open up the ground floor for commercial use, with a design statement submitted with the application suggesting it could house a cafe, office space, retail opportunity or gallery.

The former Apollo's building on Silver Street in Halifax town centre

A gym is suggested as the best use for the basement.

The statement says: “The existing property is in a tired state of repair, with temporary repairs to the mansard roof, flaking plaster, poor leadwork and flashings, and the ground floor shopfront is over-boarded.

"The proposed development seeks to create a high-quality, low-energy, robust and sustainable development on a brownfield site providing contemporary residential accommodation for the area whilst maintaining an improved standard of employment provision on-site.

"The proposal represents a much-needed uplift to the existing tired site by retaining and restoring the existing building.”

The design statement says the building was built between 1884 and 1886 for Thomas Simpson & Sons Limited – a cabinet makers, furnishers, upholsterers, decorators, removal and storage business.

Several planning applications have been submitted in recent years for the site including one which was approved in 2019 for 28 new homes.

The building is understood to have been sold at auction in July.