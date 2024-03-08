Tod College shares facelift plans for community owned learning building which is part of Todmorden Town Deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The drop in event will take place on March 11, 2pm to 4pm and from 7.30pm to 9pm.

The plans aim to make the entrance and appearance of the community owned Tod College building more welcoming, attractive and accessible to enhance its growing role as an exciting, inclusive space for informal learning, training and community activity in Todmorden.

The ideas and plans that will be on display have emerged from consultation carried out so far, and members of the public will be able to comment and share their feedback, as well as talk to the Tod College team and Trustees over a cup of tea and cake.

Plans include relocating the main entrance to Burnley Road to improve visibility and access, redesigning the foyer, insulating the external walls, creating a living wall to add greenery, and a light projection area, as well as creating a small extension to to provide toilet facilities directly off the main hall.

Julie Thorpe, Manager, Tod College, said: “The Town Deal project at Tod College is all about making the building better for people who use it and to encourage more people to get involved. Our priority is to ensure a long-term future for the building as a centre of excellence for community learning and activity, so sustainability is at the heart of everything we aim to achieve.”

“We are delighted to be able to welcome everyone on March 11 to come and see progress so far, and share their views on the latest plans.”

Works carried out to date include replacement of lighting with ‘intelligent LED’ lights which automatically switch themselves on and off, sound proofing works to the main hall that have transformed the acoustics for a wide range of uses, installation of a new sound system and accessible platform lift to the stage.

Pam Warhurst, Chair, Todmorden Town Deal Board said: “I’m delighted that people are having the chance to see the plans to transform the look, feel and energy efficient potential of the front of the Tod College building. The progress achieved so far adds up to a really important and exciting step forward in securing a sustainable future for this essential community space in our town.”

Tod College was awarded £1.7m from Todmorden’s £17.5m Town Deal investment to help secure its long-term future as an accessible and sustainable centre for learning, training, and community activities in the heart of the town centre. The project is one of eight, five of them community led, that make up Todmorden’s Town Deal programme, led by Todmorden Town Deal Board.