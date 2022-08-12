Todmorden projects among those awarded part of £12,000 funding from nearby wind farm

The nearby Reaps Moss Wind Farm has been providing funding through its Community Fund for the last seven years.
Awarded projects 2022 are:
The Old Library Cornholme, which will improve their kitchen facilities with a grant of £3,500
Incredible Farm CBS Ltd will be able to install an extension to their barn thanks to £1,000 awarded through the Fund
The White Pearl Foundation has been awarded £2,500 to deliver a variety of youth based activities in Todmorden
Bacup and Stacksteads Carnival 2022 are to receive £2,000 towards the cost of this year’s event
Stacksteads Countryside Park Group secure £1,527 to assist with the cost of the annual Lantern Parade
£1,678 is awarded to Sharneyford Primary School to fund the installation of an exterior public access defibrillator
Groups wishing to apply can do so at www.grantscape.org.uk. Application deadline is February, 15 2023.