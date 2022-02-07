Todmorden says thank you to the Queen

Last year Prince Charles asked people to plant trees as a way to mark and celebrate this landmark in history. The Friends of Centre Vale Park and Age Concern Todmorden have responded by planting a new tree in Centre Vale. A short tree planning ceremony took place on the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne.

Age Concern supporters have provided an oak plaque to place beside the tree to mark the occasion.

The Mayor of Todmorden, Councillor Pat Taylor, helped plant the tree on behalf of the whole town.

As part of a nation-wide project two local voluntary groups have linked up to honour Her Majesty the Queen’s accession to the throne 70 years ago.

As the two groups of volunteers drank a toast to Her Majesty and wished her good health, the Mayor said: “I am honoured to be Mayor of Todmorden at this time and, accompanied by such a dedicated community team from Age Concern and the Friends of the park, we wish Her Majesty the very best, from Todmorden and its residents.”

There has been a national response to Prince Charles’s project called the Queen’s Green Canopy. Chairman of Age Concern Barbara Rudman said they were proud to be part of the events to thank Her Majesty for her 70 years of service.