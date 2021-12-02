Todmorden set to feature in Northern's charity calendar
Northern has launched a limited edition 2022 calendar to raise money for charity.
The calendar features spectacular images from across the rail operator’s network – taken by talented colleagues.
Destinations include a scenic snowy Todmorden station.
Money raised will go to Railway Children, the charity supports children from the UK, East Africa, and India who, through neglect or poverty, find themselves homeless.
Nigel Valentine, booking office team leader at Manchester Oxford Road, who has three images featured, said: “It is wonderful for myself and other colleagues to be involved in creating the calendar. We’re very lucky that our jobs take us to some of the most beautiful landscapes across the north. It’s lovely that our photographs are helping to raise money for an important cause.”
The A4 calendar, which is printed on fully recycled FSC approved silk paper can now be pre-ordered, and costs £13.99, with delivery expected around December 13.