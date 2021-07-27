Todmorden Station volunteers celebrate success at prestigious flower show

Friends of Todmorden Station won a bronze medal at RHS Flower Show Tatton Park at the weekend in the Community Borders category.

The garden, named Lovers Walk, was sponsored by Northern, and was inspired by walks to the town’s local landmark Stoodley Pike, a monument where couples would graffiti dedications to each other.

Visitors to the show could see a replica of the monument alongside flowers that symbolise romance such as Larkspur, Dahlias, Geraniums and Nigella (Love in a Mist)

The garden will be dismantled and recreated at Todmorden station for passengers to enjoy.

Tony Baxter, Regional Director at Northern said: “This is an amazing achievement by Friends of Todmorden Stations