The scheme, which was the idea of the Council’s Climate Emergency Committee, is intended to help the Council achieve its ambition of planting more trees to help lock up carbon as they grow and protect the environment for future generations.

The Council offered one tree per household via a first-come, first-served, application process. Successful applicants received their choice of a dwarf apple, plum or cherry tree, delivered to their door with a pot and a bag of compost.

All applicants were asked to pot their tree and send photos to council to show the trees progress.

Dwarf Tree for My Tree Promise