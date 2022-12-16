Todmorden Town Council delivers free dwarf fruit trees to residents
Todmorden Town Council has delivered 97 dwarf fruit trees to Todmorden residents as part of its new ‘My Tree Promise’ scheme.
The scheme, which was the idea of the Council’s Climate Emergency Committee, is intended to help the Council achieve its ambition of planting more trees to help lock up carbon as they grow and protect the environment for future generations.
The Council offered one tree per household via a first-come, first-served, application process. Successful applicants received their choice of a dwarf apple, plum or cherry tree, delivered to their door with a pot and a bag of compost.
All applicants were asked to pot their tree and send photos to council to show the trees progress.
Coun Jane Williams, Chair of the Climate Emergency Committee said “The My Tree Promise Scheme is about increasing tree canopy coverage in Todmorden and all the environmental benefits that can achieve. The response to this year’s scheme was fantastic and we will be running it again in 2023.”