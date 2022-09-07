News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Todmorden Town Council offers 100 free dwarf fruit trees to residents

Todmorden Town Council has 100 potted dwarf fruit trees to give away to Todmorden residents as part of its new ‘My Tree Promise’ scheme.

By Abigail Kellett
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 6:00 am

The scheme, which was the idea of the Council’s Climate Emergency Committee, will help the Council achieve its ambition of planting more trees to protect the environment for future generations.

The Council is offering one tree per household on a first-come, first-served, on submission of an application form. Successful applicants will have to meet certain terms and conditions which include providing a photo of where the tree will be located and signing up to the Town Council’s new Climate Pledge.

The first 100 successful applicants will receive a dwarf fruit tree, a 70 litre pot and a bag of compost.

Todmorden Town Hall

Most Popular

Full details of the terms and conditions of the scheme and an application form can be found on the Town Council website www.todmorden-tc.gov.uk, or obtained by calling the Town Council office on 01706 318132.

Applications will open on September 7 and close on September 30.

Coun Jane Williams, Chair of the Climate Emergency Committee said “The My Tree Promise Scheme is about increasing tree canopy coverage in Todmorden and all of the environmental benefits that can achieve. If the scheme is successful we hope to repeat it again next year.”

Are you holding a community event in Calderdale? Why not let us know about it. Send over your news and email your pictures, as JPEGs, to [email protected]

Read More

Read More
Calderdale school celebrates 50th anniversary in style
Todmorden Town CouncilCouncilTodmordenCalderdale