Todmorden Town Council offers 100 free dwarf fruit trees to residents
Todmorden Town Council has 100 potted dwarf fruit trees to give away to Todmorden residents as part of its new ‘My Tree Promise’ scheme.
The scheme, which was the idea of the Council’s Climate Emergency Committee, will help the Council achieve its ambition of planting more trees to protect the environment for future generations.
The Council is offering one tree per household on a first-come, first-served, on submission of an application form. Successful applicants will have to meet certain terms and conditions which include providing a photo of where the tree will be located and signing up to the Town Council’s new Climate Pledge.
The first 100 successful applicants will receive a dwarf fruit tree, a 70 litre pot and a bag of compost.
Full details of the terms and conditions of the scheme and an application form can be found on the Town Council website www.todmorden-tc.gov.uk, or obtained by calling the Town Council office on 01706 318132.
Applications will open on September 7 and close on September 30.
Coun Jane Williams, Chair of the Climate Emergency Committee said “The My Tree Promise Scheme is about increasing tree canopy coverage in Todmorden and all of the environmental benefits that can achieve. If the scheme is successful we hope to repeat it again next year.”
