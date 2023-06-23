Together Housing: Pioneering insulation work at Halifax homes discussed in Parliament
Innovative measures being used at Together Housing houses in Illingworth were chosen as an example to share with the rest of the country at the showcase at the House of Commons.
Housing energy expert Patrick Berry, Director of Together Net Zero – part of the Together Housing Group – travelled to Westminster to explain more about the project.
He said the work the housing group is doing already makes real changes to tenants’ homes and bills.
"These properties were built long before cavity wall insulation was recommended and the design doesn’t lend itself to installing it within the walls,” he said.
“Using innovative methods, we’ve installed it on the outside of the property and covered it with render, meaning it looks good and saves residents money.”
He added residents had told him they saw a large drop in their heating bills during recent cold snaps.