Plans to build 119 affordable homes in part of Halifax have been submitted to Calderdale Council.

Social housing provider Together Housing and development group Place Capital want to build the new homes at “various sites” in Mixenden, says the bid.

The homes will all be for affordable rent, providing affordable housing within the tenure of most need, according to Calderdale Council’s assessments.

A report submitted with the application acknowledges there is a shortage of senior school places in the area – an issue which would normally attract a financial contribution from developers to help other primary and secondary schools accommodate pupils.

Masterplanning design for Together Housing's proposed 100 per cent homes-for-rent scheme on 12 parcels of land at Mixenden, Halifax.

But as the application is for all of the homes to be put up for rent, this is not being sought.

According to a design and access statement submitted with the bid, 12 sites across upper Mixenden will be developed, if planners agree.

“These sites are currently a mixture of vacant amenity green space and/or parking courts,” say supporting statements.

They include sites identified for homes in Calderdale Council’s Local Plan, including plots near Hambleton Drive and Hambleton Crescent, and two grassland areas along Balkram Road, which are currently identified as open space.

The residential estate is neighboured by Ash Green Community Primary School and Mixenden Library, Mixenden Reservior and Mixenden Activity Centre, and a number of farms.

According to the design and access statement, housing on the estate does not currently meet the local demand for one and four-bedroom homes.

Supply of two-bedroom homes is also slightly lower than demand, although supply of three-bedroom homes exceeds demand for them, with a 50 per cent over-supply, says the report.

Proposals are for 38 one-bedroom homes, 49 two-bedroom homes, 25 three-bedroom homes and seven four-bedroom homes.

Six of the homes will be mews properties, 49 will be houses, 54 will be maisonettes and 10 will be bungalows, according to the application.

The homes will be predominantly in terraced rows of between three and six dwellings, along with some semi-detached properties.

Residents have raised concerns about amenities and infrastructure, including provision for children and young people, and loss of green space.

The applicants believe their application addresses these, including green space and play areas built into the site, repositioning some homes in response to privacy concerns, and allocated parking spaces in private driveways or parking courts.