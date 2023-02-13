Town Council Neighbourhood Plan in Todmorden is nearing completion - meetings to be held on Thursdays

The meetings will be held on Thursdays, starting at 7.30pm on February 16 and 23 and March 2 and 9 to look at the Draft Neighbourhood Plan, Design Guide and list of Non- Designated Heritage Assets.

All residents of Todmorden are welcome to attend. Following these meetings, two further “Open Days” will be held at the Town Hall on Saturday July 8 and Sunday July 9, from 10am to 3pm, to enable the public to view the proposed document. Any amends/suggestions will be considered ahead of Todmorden Town Council approving the documents to then enter a formal consultation period of 6 weeks. Once this has finished and any further comments considered, Todmorden Council will then submit these to Calderdale MBC, as the local Planning Authority, for their consideration.

The Neighbourhood Plan has been in progress since 2016 with progress halted once it became apparent that the Calderdale MBC Local Plan was not due to be finished until this year.

Todmorden Town Hall