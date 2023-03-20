The choices for the car park at the bottom of Coronation Street still include removing all the bays and instead planting trees, shrubs, wildflowers, and grass.

The council says that option would create a green space “bringing nature into the heart of the high street”.

Traders were up in arms over this idea – the council’s original suggestion – saying those 26 parking spaces are vital to the town.

Owner of popular and cinema The Rex, Charles Morris, has even warned that if the car park goes, so might the historic picture house.

The council went back to the drawing board to come up with these three plans for the car park after listening to people’s concerns.

There is now also an option that would mean keeping 17 of the parking bays. The other choice does not specify how many spaces would stay, only “nearly half” of the bays.

All three include new disability parking and drop-off bays on Coronation Street, with a ramped footpath providing access to the high street, and a semi-circular seat wall that forms a spectators’ area for events taking place in the square.

One of the new options that has been drawn up

Calderdale Council has been allocated more than £6million from the Future High Streets Fund to transform the centre of Elland.

Other plans include revised road layouts with wider pavements and other measures to support pedestrian and cyclist access, particularly on Southgate.

Improvements to the market square are also proposed, as well as the refurbishment and bringing back into use of The Cartwheel Club, which would become “a multi-functional hub for the community”.

A public consultation was held in Elland on Saturday and the choices are now available to view and comment on online at http://www.calderdalenextchapter.co.uk/projects/elland-future-high-street-fund

The council is asking for anyone interested in the proposals to submit their feedback by Sunday, April 2.

Cabinet Member for Towns, Engagement and Public Health, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “Significant investment is creating an exciting future for Elland, bringing benefits to the whole community.