News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
Very low water levels at Baitings Reservoir. Picture by Simon Hulme

UK drought: Amazing photos show revealed packhorse bridge at dried-up West Yorkshire reservoir Baitings Dam

These amazing pictures show what the recent heatwave has done at Baitings Reservoir, as it is at its lowest level in recent memory.

By Abigail Kellett
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 12:05 pm

The Yorkshire Water reservoir near Ripponden in Calderdale has dried to a point where an ancient packhorse bridge has been exposed and the bed of what was once a lake now resembles a desert landscape.

The Envrionment Agency has confirmed that Yorkshire is now in drought status.

Undefined: readMore

1. Drought

Low water levels at Baitings Reservoir reveal an ancient pack horse bridge. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Photo: Christopher Furlong

Photo Sales

2. Drought

People walk on the dried out bed at Baitings Reservoir as low water levels continue. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Photo: Christopher Furlong

Photo Sales

3. Drought

People walk on the dried out bed at Baitings Reservoir. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Photo: Christopher Furlong

Photo Sales

4. Drought

People walk on the dried out bed at Baitings Reservoir. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Photo: Christopher Furlong

Photo Sales
West YorkshireYorkshire WaterCalderdale
Next Page
Page 1 of 3