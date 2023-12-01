UPDATE: Burst water pipe causes fountain in Elland as Yorkshire Water work to carry out repairs

People in Elland may have thought they were standing in front of Castle Carr Fountain this morning as a water main has burst in the town centre.

John Carroll shared this picture of of the burst water main on Huddersfield Road, between the B&M Store and Elland Town Hall

The water was seen soaring high above the buildings on Huddersfield Road next to B&M and Elland Town Hall.

A spokesperson from Yorkshire Water said: “We're currently on site at Huddersfield Road in Elland, following a burst pipe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Due to the complex nature of the burst, there will be traffic management in place to ensure the repair can be carried out safely.

"We’d like to thank customers for their patience during this time.”