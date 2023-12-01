News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

UPDATE: Burst water pipe causes fountain in Elland as Yorkshire Water work to carry out repairs

People in Elland may have thought they were standing in front of Castle Carr Fountain this morning as a water main has burst in the town centre.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Dec 2023, 12:53 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 15:57 GMT
John Carroll shared this picture of of the burst water main on Huddersfield Road, between the B&M Store and Elland Town HallJohn Carroll shared this picture of of the burst water main on Huddersfield Road, between the B&M Store and Elland Town Hall
John Carroll shared this picture of of the burst water main on Huddersfield Road, between the B&M Store and Elland Town Hall

The water was seen soaring high above the buildings on Huddersfield Road next to B&M and Elland Town Hall.

A spokesperson from Yorkshire Water said: “We're currently on site at Huddersfield Road in Elland, following a burst pipe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Due to the complex nature of the burst, there will be traffic management in place to ensure the repair can be carried out safely.

Most Popular

"We’d like to thank customers for their patience during this time.”

To keep up to date with Calderdale news follow our Halifax Courier Facebook Page

13 views of Halifax from the 1960s and 1970s and how they look in 2023

Related topics:PeopleYorkshire WaterFacebook