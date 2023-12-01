UPDATE: Burst water pipe causes fountain in Elland as Yorkshire Water work to carry out repairs
People in Elland may have thought they were standing in front of Castle Carr Fountain this morning as a water main has burst in the town centre.
The water was seen soaring high above the buildings on Huddersfield Road next to B&M and Elland Town Hall.
A spokesperson from Yorkshire Water said: “We're currently on site at Huddersfield Road in Elland, following a burst pipe.
"Due to the complex nature of the burst, there will be traffic management in place to ensure the repair can be carried out safely.
"We’d like to thank customers for their patience during this time.”
