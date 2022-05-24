Victoria Theatre's Stack-Cups helping to tackle climate change

The Calderdale Council-run theatre in Halifax stopped selling plastic flashing toys at its annual pantomime several years ago.

And now, hard-wearing, reusable cups will replace all single-use plastic cups and glasses in the venue from June 2022.

The new Stack-Cup™ is a durable, washable, reusable and recyclable plastic cup that is safe for use in the auditorium. The cups can be washed and reused many times, making them a much better choice for the environment.

The new Stack-CupsTM at the Victoria Theatre

The Stack-Cup™ also has a unique and clever handle design that removes the need for trays and allows you to carry numerous drinks in one hand without spilling a drop, and with one hand free, crowds and stairs are much easier to navigate.

Councillor Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said: “The Victoria Theatre is delighted to be part of the whole borough’s efforts to tackle climate change. Each year we welcome thousands of visitors to the theatre and many buy drinks which are currently served in single-use plastic cups. By moving to the new Stack-Cup™ initiative, the theatre and customers can do their bit to reduce waste and protect the environment.

“Anyone who has used single-use plastic cups at a performance will know that the flimsy material can lead to drink spills, so our new cups also offer a more pleasant experience for audiences because they are more substantial and easier to carry and drink from.”

The new cups are made to have many lives and a final purpose that keeps them out of landfill. When the cups reach the end of their first life, the Victoria Theatre will send them back to the manufacturer, who will then use them to create brand new cups. The tiny amount that don’t become cups again start a new life as furniture.

To help cover the cost of moving to the new, more environmentally-friendly cups, £1 will be added to the price of each first drink purchased.

The charge is purely to cover the cost of moving to the new initiative and the theatre will not be earning any profit from the money paid for the cups.

Once the cost of the cups is covered, the theatre plans to donate any further proceeds to a local environmental charity.