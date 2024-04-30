Village spotlight: Take a look around the village that was home to the Cragg Vale Coiners

In this series we are shining a spotlight on different parts of our borough, continuing with Cragg Vale.

The village has an incredibly rich history but is potentially most well known as being the home of a band of counterfeiters known as the Cragg Coiners.

The 18th century band of counterfeiters "clipped" the edges of genuine coins and collected the shavings. They then melted down the shavings to produce metal for counterfeits.

Led by "King" David Hartley, the story has been shared a number of times including in the BBC series The Gallows Pole based on the book of the same name by Ben Myers.

The village has two pubs, The Robin Hood Inn and the Hinchliffe Arms and St John the Baptist in the Wilderness church.

